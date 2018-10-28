0 Orlando woman's apartment unlivable after police use tear gas to extract barricaded man inside

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nikki Gumbs is tired of her apartment smelling like tear gas—and she can’t seem to get any help from her landlord or the Orlando Police Department.

On Friday, 18-year-old Tymeke Counts ran inside Gumbs’ apartment on WD Judge Drive, which is next to his, and barricaded himself during a confrontation with police, officers said.

During the encounter, police said Counts brandished a gun, prompting the officers to shoot at him before he ran inside. Police used tear gas to get him out.

Gumbs said her apartment still smells so heavily of tear gas days later that she has had to sleep in her car.

“I got three children. What am I supposed to do? Friday night we slept in the car. Like last night, we slept in an empty apartment on the cold floor. It was freezing,” said Gumbs.

Channel 9’s Deanna Allbrittin went to Gumbs apartment Sunday and said the scent of tear gas can be smelled outside the unit.

“My son had a game Saturday and his equipment is right by the door. He couldn’t even go in to get his equipment because the smell is so strong,” said Gumbs.

“All the windows have been open since Friday and the smell’s still stuck in there,” said Gumbs. “We can’t get clothes, shoes, covers, nothing.”

Gumbs said she’s made multiple phone calls to her landlord and OPD—but beside the empty apartment and flat air mattress, she said no one has been available to do anything else, so far.

“It’s just like we went from having something to being homeless,” she said.

The leasing office for the property does not open until Monday morning.

OPD’s Risk Management unit also aren’t back in until Monday.

