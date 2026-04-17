Orlando woman sues Flyers Wings & Grill after ceiling collapse

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman has filed a lawsuit against Flyers Wings & Grill after she says part of the restaurant’s ceiling and an air conditioning unit collapsed onto her while she was eating with her young daughter.

Orlando restaurant injury lawsuit Dajah Stover said she and her child were eating at Flyers Wings & Grill last October when part of the ceiling came crashing down.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Orange County, says 25-year-old Dajah Stover suffered serious head and neck injuries when the collapse happened on Oct. 6, 2025, inside the restaurant on West Colonial Drive. Her 2-year-old child, who was sitting next to her, was not injured.

Flyers Wings ceiling collapse

According to the complaint, part of the ceiling gave way without warning, and part of an air conditioning unit struck Stover in the head while she was seated at her table.

The lawsuit claims the restaurant had a long history of ceiling problems and ignored repeated warning signs before the collapse.

Court records cite multiple inspection reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation dating back to 2023 that documented ceiling concerns inside the restaurant, including dirty ceiling tiles, mold-like buildup and damaged or missing tiles.

Flyers Wings ceiling collapse

One inspection in May 2025 specifically noted damaged and missing ceiling tiles, according to the complaint. Another inspection conducted three days after the collapse documented repeat violations involving missing ceiling tiles and dirty vents.

The lawsuit also says another customer was hurt in August 2024 when ceiling material fell and hit them in the head. That claim was resolved before a lawsuit was filed, according to the complaint.

Flyers Wings ceiling collapse

Stover’s attorneys argue the restaurant allowed dangerous conditions to remain in place and failed to keep the property reasonably safe for customers.

The complaint seeks damages exceeding $50,000.

Flyers Wings & Grill has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The restaurant’s most recent publicly available state inspection report from December did not list ceiling-related violations.

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