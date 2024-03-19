‘Orlando’s Best BBQ’ winner swaps food truck for brick-and-mortar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tyler Brunache had a solid three-year food truck run with Smokemade Meats + Eats, and said he’s “super excited to stop doing pop-ups, have our own place, and finally be open after all the hurdles we have to go through.”

He’ll open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant on March 22 at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive in the neighborhood known as Curry Ford West near the Hourglass District.

Brunache’s parents Yvon and Michelle Brunache bought the property in October 2022 through their holding company MDMC LLC. The couple also owns Apopka-based construction company MIE Inc. and have been very involved in the tenant improvements.

Read: Popular barbecue popup restaurant to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Orlando

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Smokemade Meats + Eats Popular Texas-style barbecue popup restaurant Smokemade Meats + Eats will open its first brick-and-mortar location next week in Orlando's Curry Ford West District. (Smokemade Meats + Eats)

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group