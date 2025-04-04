Orlando’s Miracle field needs improvements before it can be used again

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Miracle League is in danger of not playing due to the baseball field needing improvements.

The Orlando Miracle League, a baseball league for individuals with physical and mental disabilities, play at a unique field located at Trotters Park in Orlando.

The field was originally set to be used for 15 years, but the league has managed to get 20 years out of it.

Now, in 2025 the field is rendered unplayable with drainage damage and chunks of the field have gone missing.

According to Michael Houlihan, President, Central Florida Miracle League, the league needs to raise around $300,000 to renovate the field.

“A clock is ticking for us. Now we dont have four years to wait because the field is unplayable as it is now, so we are at a point if we we dont change out the field regardless of the lease we’d have to shut the league down”, said Houlihan.

For more information on the league and the field, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group