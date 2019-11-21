Ormond Beach police sergeant demoted due to history of bad behavior, relationship with criminal

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An Ormond Beach police sergeant has been demoted due to a history of bad behavior, including having a relationship with a woman who was under investigation.
Channel 9 found out that, despite the demotion, William Warmington will get to keep his sergeant's pay.
Warmington has been a sergeant for less than two years.
He has since been accused of sleeping on the job, approving his own overtime and getting in an unauthorized pursuit.
Department policy prohibits officers from being involved with people who are involved in criminal activity.
The department said it was investigating allegations that Warmington was involved with a woman who had a drug house.
The report claims the woman had been arrested at least 20 times since 2008 on drug, prostitution and forgery charges.
Warmington admits he and the woman did hang out and she kissed him. A corporal claims Warmington showed him sensual photos of the woman he had on his phone.
When asked directly by investigators if he thought it was a good idea to have a relationship with someone in a house he was investigating, Warmington said he did because you "could contact someone in a problem area and communicate with them" and "it puts you in a position to help someone."
The report also echoes the importance of officers not doing anything to erode public trust or confidence.
