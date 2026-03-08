Fatal crash claims lives of two teens in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger died after their vehicle crashed into multiple trees and caught fire on County Road 565.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching the intersection. The car left the roadway and struck several trees before bursting into flames.

First responders pronounced both the driver and the passenger deceased at the scene.

The incident occurred on a stretch of County Road 565 near the intersection with Sloans Ridge Road. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group