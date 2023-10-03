Osceola County approves $3M project to convert former hotel into affordable housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners has approved $3 million to buy and renovate a former hotel to be used for affordable housing.

The project will be located on the site of the old Super 8 Motel on West Vine Street in Kissimmee.

Watch: What’s behind Central Florida’s hazy skies?

“With the rise in rental costs throughout the region, this project will address a critical need for the less fortunate in our community, who increasingly are unable to afford housing and basic living expenses,” said Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “This partnership with the City of Kissimmee will provide a lifeline for our residents who are in dire need of safe and affordable housing options.”

It will include a mix of 40 bridge housing units and 80 apartment units.

Read: Teacher placed on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

“I think we all recognize that a lack of affordable housing and homelessness extends beyond our city limits. We’re thankful Osceola County is contributing towards the purchase of the property and that they see and believe in the potential of the programs, housing options, and life-changing opportunities the City of Kissimmee will provide to those in need,” said Mayor Olga Gonzalez, City of Kissimmee.

Read: Powerball: No winner; jackpot rises to $1.2B

The project is expected to fully open to residents in March of 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group