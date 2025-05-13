Osceola County delays Pulse tribute groundbreaking to October

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County has released a statement on the delay to the groundbreaking of the Pulse tribute from artist JEFRË.

The county believes that with the upcoming final tour of Pulse nightclub from survivors, the groundbreaking should be delayed so visitors do not need to choose between the two events.

The county announced it will move the groundbreaking ceremony to October, which is LGBTQ+ History Month.

Out of respect, the groundbreaking at Brownie Wise Park is postponed to October during LGBTQ+ History Month where we look forward to welcoming the victims’ families and survivors along the shore of Lake Toho to celebrate our community-led efforts coming into view. — Osceola County

