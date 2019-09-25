  • 2 assailants wanted after robbing bank employees, fleeing in stolen car, Osceola deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Myrt Price

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies said bank employees were robbed on their way into work in Championsgate Wednesday morning by two armed masked men who fled the scene in a stolen car.

    Deputies said the white Toyota Camry that the assailants fled in was found a mile away, and was discovered to have been stolen from Orange County.

    Deputies said the search continues for the two masked men. They said the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

    Bank employees told investigators the men approached them around 8:30 a.m. trying to gain access to the PNC Bank location on ChampionsGate Boulevard. When the audible alarm at the bank sounded, deputies said the men fled, having stolen only personal property from the employees.

    Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or CrimeLine.

