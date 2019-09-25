OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies said bank employees were robbed on their way into work in Championsgate Wednesday morning by two armed masked men who fled the scene in a stolen car.
Deputies said the white Toyota Camry that the assailants fled in was found a mile away, and was discovered to have been stolen from Orange County.
Deputies said the search continues for the two masked men. They said the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Bank employees told investigators the men approached them around 8:30 a.m. trying to gain access to the PNC Bank location on ChampionsGate Boulevard. When the audible alarm at the bank sounded, deputies said the men fled, having stolen only personal property from the employees.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or CrimeLine.
Right now this is what the scene looks like here at this PNC bank, on Champions Gate BLVD in Osceola County. Deputies say they’re investigating a bank robbery. pic.twitter.com/QbDsPzoq3j— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 25, 2019
OCSO deputies are currently investigating a report of a bank robbery in the area of Champions Gate Blvd and Legends Blvd. We are asking the public to stay out of the area if possible as deputies investigate— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) September 25, 2019
