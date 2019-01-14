Osceola County deputy, wife accused of stealing from St. Cloud Walmart

An Osceola County deputy has been releived of duty after he and his wife were accused of stealing over $150 in merchandise from a St. Cloud Walmart.
According to an incident report from the St. Cloud Police Department, Alex Valentin and his wife were caught on surveillance scanning the items at a self-checkout station and walking out of the store without paying.
A store loss prevention officer did not contact the police department about the incident, as Walmart has said it is against store policy.
While the case remains under investigation, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.
The case has been turned over to the department's investigation unit and will later be sent to the state's attorney office for further review.
