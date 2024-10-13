Osceola County non-profit heads to hard hit areas of Tampa with donations after Hurricane Milton

OSCEOLA, Fla. — The Osceola Response Team will head out to Tampa to help with donations amid Hurricane Helene and the recent landfall of Hurricane Milton.

The 501-3 non-profit emergency response team will take items like toiletries, clothing, food, water, and other items to hard-hit areas of Tampa.

During Hurricane Milton, the team helped residents of Good Samaritan Village evacuate to a Deland location as well as feed others.

The team also helped the unhoused get to warmth as the storm made landfall in Central Florida.

“We’re really happy to be teaming up with the Osceola Response Team so that way they can get it to the people who really need it the most,” said Richard Takanen,” Living Well Chiropractic.

Since the destruction of Hurricane Milton, the team has extended donation drop-offs at Living Well Chiropractic in St. Cloud at 4039 13th St, St Cloud until October 26th.

Director of Osceola Response Team Richard Herr said the team plans to make the first trip to Tampa on Sunday and a second trip with more donations to Siesta Key later in the month.

