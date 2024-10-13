Senator Rick Scott joins Volusia and Lake Sheriffs to survey Milton damage along the St. Johns River

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Elected officials including Senator Rick Scott spent part of Saturday afternoon, surveying damage from Hurricane Milton along the St. Johns River.

Senator Scott and Congressman Mike Waltz joined Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell to evaluate flood conditions by boat and by helicopter.

The St. Johns river at Astor is now 4.81 feet and more than two-feet above flood stage, marking a new record.

The previous record was from Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The record-breaking flooding comes as communities like Astor saw between 8 and 12 inches of flooding during Hurricane Milton

Officials predict the water level will increase slightly before peaking in the coming days.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said his deputies are staging 24/7 in Astor as they continue to check-in on residents dealing with flood waters.

“I want those residents who are going through this flooding right now to know we’re here 24/7 reach out to us if you need something. We’ll make it happen,” said Grinnell.

Meanwhile, Senator Scott reiterated the importance of collaboration as communities like Astor focus on recovery.

On Thursday, Senator Scott said he spoke with President Joe Biden about the response to and recovery from Hurricane Milton, and reiterated that he is focused on making sure FEMA, SBA, HUD and USDA are fully funded for disaster relief.

“State local and federal were all going to do our part to help each of these families,” said Scott.

