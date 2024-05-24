Osceola County offers free swim lessons as summer nears to prevent drownings

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As the temperatures go up and school lets out for the summer, people will spend more time near beaches and pools to cool off, and Osceola County is making sure it’s safe when you do.

Children in Osceola County, ages 6 months to 14 years old, will get free swimming lessons at Chris Lyle Aquatic Center, 2991 -17th Street in St. Cloud.

The “Summer Swim Safety Campaign” program will give kids eight-day swimming lessons, 30 minutes each.

Parents will have to pay $65 for registration for the lessons. The money will be refunded after the child completes the lessons.

Earlier this week, District 5 Commissioner Ricky Booth said the $10,000 program will be funded by the County Betterment Grant Fund and the City of St. Cloud, partnering with St. Cloud Main Street.

Parents and guardians interested in the lessons can register or call 407-957-7136.

You must be an Osceola resident to sign up.

