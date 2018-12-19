0 Osceola County officials vote to close aviation charter school

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee charter school that trains students to become pilots was notified Monday that its contract with the School District of Osceola County was immediately terminated.

On Tuesday, the Osceola County School Board voted to close the Florida Aviation Academy's Kissimmee campus, which opened its doors in August to 111 students.

Superintendent Debra Pace sent the school board a letter Monday, accusing the school of falsifying records, belittling students and double billing the state.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

"There are students whose schedules don't reflect the students' grades on the report card," she said.

Todd Hoepker, the school's attorney, said he can rebut each of the allegations.

"What provides an immediate and serious danger to the health safety and welfare of the students? Not one of those things," he said.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

The school board voted to assign interim administrators and instructors to the school, beginning Wednesday, and to transfer all of the school's students to Osceola High School, beginning Jan. 8.

Parent Donald Frano said he was unhappy with the board's decision.

"I'm livid (with) the School District of Osceola County," he said. "They let down our kids tonight."

Parent Katya Calixtro said she, too, was displeased with the decision.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

"We took out kids out of the public system to go to a charter school, because we are not happy with the public (school system)," she said. "So if that's what they are trying to do, my son is not going to go."

The charter school said it plans to appeal the ruling.

The school's executive director, Melissa March, said that 37 students had been scheduled to begin testing Wednesday that would earn them a private pilot's license.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.