Osceola County realtors, volunteers clean up Florida’s waterways

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Realtors will take part in a statewide cleanup project this month.

The Florida Realtors’ Clean Up Florida’s Waters project encourages residents to pick up trash and clean lakes, rivers, bays, retention ponds, the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

The REALTORS Care Committee, the City of St. Cloud and the City of Kissimmee organized groups of volunteers to clean areas around Osceola County.

According to the organization, volunteers collected 390 pounds of trash.

The initiative keeps the water clean for tourists visiting Florida and those who live there.

“Our waterways are one of the major reasons so many people love to live in - and visit - the Sunshine State,” said G. Mike McGraw, the 2023 Florida Realtors president. “We encourage everyone who loves Florida’s waters to join Florida Realtors’ statewide effort to keep them clean and beautiful.”

