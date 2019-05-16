  • Osceola County residents sent wrong polling locations on ballots for sales tax election

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County residents need to check their mailbox for new information about next week's special sales tax election. 

    The supervisor of elections has sent out a second mailer with correct polling locations after a printing error sent people the wrong polling locations the first time.

    Related Headlines

    “The vendor who was the person running the press made the mistake,” said Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington. “It was a printing error where the name it was mailed to did not match what was printed on the other side.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    She said the county is now working to correct the issue ahead of Tuesday's vote with two additional mailers that should be in, or on the way to residents’ mailboxes.

    County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry said she's heard from people in her district about the issue.

    “I think citizens are frustrated with errors like that and they should be,” Choudhry said. “So frustration is going to happen. I just don't want that frustration to stop them from voting.”

    Choudhry said one of her biggest concerns is making sure this didn't stop anyone from voting early.

    “For early voting, it's important people understand they can vote at any poll place,” Choudhry said.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories