Teen missing in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Linette Anastasia Monzon, who is missing out of Kissimmee.

Linette Anastasia Monzon is a Hispanic teenager with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds.

Her last known location was near Sun Lake Ct, leading authorities to ask the community for assistance with her disappearance.

They encourage anyone with information to reach out at 407-348-2222 or to call 911 right away.

