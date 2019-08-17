Osceola County soccer coach accused of molesting 9-year-old boy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old soccer coach has been jailed after officials said he molested a 9-year-old boy to whom he was supposed to be giving private lessons.
Officials said that on July 9, Hugo Jimenez-Rumbos came to the boy's home in Orlando to pick him up.
Jimenez-Rumbos told the boy's mother he was first taking him to Academy Sports to look at knee pads and then he was going to take the boy to the soccer fields to practice.
The boy's mom told police the boy soon called, pleading to be picked up from the practice. The boy would later tell his mom that Jimenez-Rumbos looked inside his shorts and inappropriately touched him five different times.
An arrest report said Jimenez-Rumbos admitted to touching the boy inappropriately while at Academy Sports and at the soccer field.
Jimenez-Rumbos faces several charges related to molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.
