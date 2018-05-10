0 Osceola County to cut program that helps at-risk students

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A new Osceola High School program that parents said helped increase graduation rates among at-risk students is being cut because of a lack of funding.

More than 40 parents and students have signed a petition, seeking to convince the School District of Osceola County superintendent and the Osceola County School Board to spare the Student Intervention Specialist Program.

The program prepares students for graduation and careers by developing goals and expectations for them and creating success plans.

Jorge Vazquez has taught the program since its inception last year.

"We have kids that have no place to sleep sometimes -- sleeping in hotels, studying in closets," he said. "Out of 106 kids, 85 are going to graduate May 24."

Vazquez said it doesn't make sense to slash a program that fulfills its mission.

"If a program is working and its producing what we're supposed to do -- which (is) graduating the next generation of productive citizens -- then you don't touch that program," he said.

Leigh Ann Degrandis said her son was in danger of not graduating, so she tried to move him to an alternative school.

"Some kids just need that one extra step," she said.

Brandon Degrandis said the program helped him turn things around.

"I had a low GPA. I didn't have all of my credits," he said. "(Now), I'm going to go to Universal Technical Institute over in Orlando."

A district spokesman said the program would be replaced with an additional guidance counselor.

The school's website said it currently has six guidance counselors for its more than 2,800 students.

"We'll do whatever it takes for every student to suceed," school board member Jay Wheeler said in an emailed statement.

