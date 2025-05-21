Shooting near Orlando Lynx station was over bicycle, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The arrest affidavit sheds more light on a shooting that sent the victim running to a Lynx station in downtown Orlando Tuesday.

Police say the victim told them he got off a Lynx bus at the North Garland Avenue station that afternoon then walked to a nearby convenience store. He said he saw a bike and started to ride away on it when the suspect yelled at him to “get off my bike.”

The victim said the man shot at him multiple times as he rode away, hitting him in the arm. He fell off the bike then ran back to the bus station for help.

Police say security video corroborated the victim’s statement.

The suspect, Lucas Araujo, 19, was quickly caught. Police said he but down a bookbag with a gun inside before he tried running away.

Araujo was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent, discharging a firearm in public and tampering with physical evidence.

