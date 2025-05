ORLANDO, Fla. — Lynx security confirmed a shooting victim ran over to its station at 455 N. Garland Ave.

Police quickly responded, and security says first aid was given to the victim.

WFTV is learning more about this developing situation check back for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group