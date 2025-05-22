Attempted Bank Robbery and Bomb Threat at Truist Bank in Clermont

, Fla. — On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 10:20 AM, Clermont Police responded to an attempted bank robbery and bomb threat at Truist Bank, located at 2665 E Hwy 50.

According to preliminary reports, a male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and presented a handwritten note demanding a large sum of money while claiming to possess a bomb.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle shortly after. No injuries were reported, and no explosive device has been found at this time.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’7” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt with black striping on the sleeves, tan cargo pants, black sneakers, a black hat, and a yellow medical mask.

Clermont Police are actively investigating and prioritizing public safety. Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the Clermont Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division or call 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be provided as new details emerge.

