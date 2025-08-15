LGBT+ Center Orlando announces closure in Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The LGBT+ Center Orlando announced it will close its Kissimmee office on August 31 because of significant funding cuts.

The Kissimmee office, which opened in 2018 after the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, has been an essential resource for the LGBT+ community in Osceola County, providing services such as mental health counseling and HIV/AIDS prevention.

“The decision to close our Kissimmee office was incredibly difficult,” said George Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of The Center Orlando.

The Center Orlando will consolidate operations at its main location to maintain quality services for Central Florida. Despite closing, it remains committed to Osceola County through mobile services and local partnerships.

The Journey Forward campaign was launched to help fund the organization amid funding cuts and the current political climate. The Journey Forward Donor Wall at The Center Orlando’s Mills Avenue location honors those who support the Center’s mission.

The Center Orlando has been serving the LGBT+ community since 1978, providing a safe space and empowering diverse identities through advocacy and support.

