Neighbors are suspicious about cause of large house fire in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating what started a big house to go up in flames in Kissimmee.

Firefighters say they responded to the home on Alice Boulevard around 3:30am Tuesday. By the time they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. No one lived there, but neighbors say they’re suspicious about how it started.

“My husband woke me up about 5:30 saying hey, the neighborhood house has burned to the ground and I’m like wait what,” said Andria Adkins.

House fire in Kissimmee Firefighters responded to the large home along Alice Boulevard early Tuesday morning. (WFTV staff)

Neighbor Andria Adkins says she keeps an eye on the property for the owner, who lives in another city.

“Just recently the owners put up a no trespassing sign and there’ve been a few people trespass in the last 24 to 48 hours,” said Adkins.

A letter attached to a private property sign, authorized by KPD, deems it as private property. Adkins says it hasn’t kept suspicious people out.

“It’s one of those properties he’s trying to ensure people stay out of. He’s got chains, gates, and no trespassing signs, and they just go around it and continue doing what they’re doing,” said Adkins.

Adkins notes that since the property is now private and has a history of strangers entering and leaving, she questions how the fire began. “We knew there would be a further problem. So, here we are. Uninhabitable now,” said Adkins.

Channel 9 contacted the property owner, who declined to comment. We also submitted a formal request for calls for service to the address, which KPD is currently processing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group