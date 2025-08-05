Fire destroys large house in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A house fire kept crews busy overnight in Kissimmee.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the blaze along Alice Boulevard.

The narrow road, off John Young Parkway and Harris Boulevard, presented a challenge for crews and their heavy equipment.

They arrived to find the 4400-square-foot house burning.

Officials later determined it was vacant.

A Kissimmee city spokesperson told Channel 9 that no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

