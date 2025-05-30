New senior housing development is coming soon to Kissimmee, See where

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA) officially broke ground on the Buen Vecino Senior Housing development, which will soon become part of Buenaventura Lakes.

Buen Vecino is scheduled for development on an expansive seven acres located off Competition Drive. OCOA conducted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site’s future location.

This wonderful project will feature a cozy 60-unit rental complex with a welcoming clubhouse for communal dining, an onsite community service coordinator to organize fun social activities, a computer lab and a great exercise facility.

Here’s a closer look at the new housing development, located across from 253 Competition Drive, as shown on the map below.

Each cozy one-bedroom unit offers around six hundred square feet of space, making it perfect for up to two people to enjoy comfortably.

Leasing agreements shall be for annual occupancy and pets weighing no more than 20 pounds are permitted. There is a limit of two pets per household.

