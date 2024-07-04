Orlando one of leading nationwide relocation hotspots, study shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando remains one of the hottest relocation destinations in the U.S. according to a recent report studying moving patterns.

In a report released in May by PODS Enterprises, LLC, a moving and storage company, Orlando ranked No. 18 nationally among cities with the highest number of move-ins. The study measures moving trends and data from cities across the U.S., but only ranks the top 20 highest move-in and move-out locations.

Orlando did drop from the No. 3 spot from last year’s rankings, which is a trend the company is seeing statewide.

