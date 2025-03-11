This month marks the 21st anniversary of Kelly Ann Balderas’ tragic death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department continues to seek justice for Kelly and her family and encourages the public to come forward with any information that may help solve this case.

On March 6, 2004, officers responded to the Breeze Inn motel, located at 900 East Vine Street, in reference to an unresponsive woman found in room 116.

According to the report obtained by the Kissimmee Police Department, upon arrival, the body of 22-year-old Kelly Ann Balderas was discovered.

Initial investigations revealed signs of foul play, and the incident was later classified as a homicide. Despite extensive investigative efforts over the years, Kelly’s murder remains unsolved.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the Kissimmee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 407-846-3333.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may report information through CRIMELINE by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Up to $5,000 in reward money is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or resolution of this case.

