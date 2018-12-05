Osceola deputies search for man who allegedly grabbed teen walking home from school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are searching for a man accused in a suspicious incident Friday near Gateway High School.
A 16-year-old boy walking home from school near Fortune Road and Bill Beck Boulevard was approached by an unknown man around 3:30 p.m., deputies said.
Related Headlines
Read: Orlando man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls whom his wife was baby-sitting
Investigators were told the man asked the teen for directions and later grabbed the teen’s arm and told him he was going to walk him home so he did not have to walk alone.
The 16-year-old pulled away from the man and ran to a nearby business before later stepping outside to take a photo of the man, who was talking to someone inside of a black vehicle, deputies said.
Watch: Charges dropped against bus monitor accused of abusing special needs students
Deputies said the person of interest is a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, short black hair, about 45 years old and between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}