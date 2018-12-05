ORLANDO, Fla. - A 53-year-old Orlando man is accused of sexually abusing two small girls whom his wife was baby-sitting at their home.
Investigators said Miguel Aponte-Serano abused one girl last year and another girl this year.
Police said the girl who was victimized last year told them Aponte-Serano raped her and threatened to harm her if she told anyone.
She said he abused her in different parts of the home to keep his wife from discovering the abuse, investigators said.
Police said the girl told them she "would try to kick him, but it would not work."
The suspect's wife told Channel 9 on Tuesday that she had been baby-sitting three children they met through church since about seven years ago, when they were infants.
She said her husband is a good man and that she does not believe the allegations.
