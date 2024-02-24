Osceola: Groundbreaking for a new school has started in Kissimmee

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A new K-8 school is planned to be built in the Kindred subdivision in Kissimmee.

The building will be three stories tall, designed with a high envelope detailing to achieve a goal of low energy utilization.

The entire facility includes a three-story classroom wing, administration suite, media center, fine arts wing, gymnasium, and cafeteria.

Other site amenities also include separate parent and bus loops with aluminum-covered canopies, along with approximately 200 parking spaces.

The parent queue will be able to double stack approximately 297 cars on site.

The school is situated on a 20-acre parcel which will accommodate 1,495 student sections.

