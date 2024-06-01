Osceola Health Department to host overdose awareness

, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is hosting an event to help raise awareness about the dangers of overdosing.

This year’s “Revive Awareness Day” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Saint Cloud branch of Veterans Memorial Library on 13th Street.

Attendees can learn how to spot the signs of an overdose, how to use naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose, and what resources and programs are available to support people struggling with substance abuse.

Free naloxone will also be available for adults.

Symptoms of an overdose include small, constricted pupils, falling asleep or loss of consciousness, cold or clammy skin, and discolored lips and nails.

Anyone who thinks a person is overdosing should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, if it’s available.

The person overdosing should be placed on their side to prevent choking and should be kept awake and breathing until emergency assistance arrives.

Florida residents can find naloxone through ISaveFL.com or by calling the Osceola Department of Health at 407-343-2000.

