Florida P.F. Chang’s employee accused of dragging pantsless man inside, beating him up

WINTER PARK, Fla. — An attack inside Winter Park’s P.F. Chang’s after closing time sent one of its employees to jail.

All parties involved agree it started outside before ending up in the restaurant after midnight Sunday. At some point, the suspect allegedly made the victim strip off his pants and underwear before getting him inside and assaulting him.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee at the restaurant, identified as Demauri Hill, 28, said he saw the victim leaving Hill’s vehicle and assumed he had stolen from it, at which point Hill chased him down on foot.

The victim said Hill caught him as he tried to get away on a bicycle, then made him remove his clothing, including his pants and underwear, before emptying the pockets. He said Hill then “dragged” him back to the restaurant and started hitting and kicking him, and pushed him against a wall.

The attack was seen on the restaurant’s security cameras, as was Hill holding the man by his jacket to force him inside. Police noted the victim was still without pants and underwear as he was being assaulted.

A P.F. Chang’s manager said she heard the commotion, told Hill to leave and called police.

During questioning, police said Hill acknowledged chasing the victim because he was trying to run from him. He also admitted telling him to remove his pants and underwear.

However, according to the affidavit, police said there were discrepancies with Hill’s account and the video, such as Hill saying he did not remember hitting the victim against the wall.

Hill was arrested and charged with battery and kidnapping with intent to inflict harm.

