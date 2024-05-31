Orlando International Airport unveils new pedestrian bridge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport unveiled its new 450-foot walkway Friday that will provide easy access to Terminal C, the train station, and the parking garage.

They hoisted a white beam with signatures on it into place.

Just like that, the structural phase of the airport’s newest bridge is complete.

Read: Nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight resumes at Orlando International Airport

I might look rough on the inside now, but once it’s done, the bridge will provide easy access to Terminal C, the Brightline station, and the terminal link people mover connector to terminals A and B.

Right now, passengers must go upstairs from the train station, walk through the open-air parking garage, and then pass by the car rental counters to get to Terminal C.

Read: This airline has resumed a nonstop service from Orlando to Europe

The project is on time and on budget at $113 million.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group