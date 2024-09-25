Osceola Heritage Park for sale or lease, county seeks mixed-use destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County is putting the entirety of Osceola Heritage Park up for sale or lease.

County officials issued a request for letters of interest for the complex, which include Silver Spurs Arena, Osceola County Stadium, an events center and the practice facilities for Orlando City SC. The property up for grabs also includes land purchased from the now-shuttered Johnson University campus.

Read: Hurricane Helene: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

The county said it is looking to create a mixed-use destination that would include the potential for “medical and professional offices, hotels, retail, and restaurants that may complement the proposed residential development and the existing venues at the property.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group