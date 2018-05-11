OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A K-8 teacher in Osceola County has been arrested after she had sex with a 16-year-old boy, deputies said.
Miralys Agosto, who works at Westside K-8 school, is accused of having two sexual encounters with a 16-year-old seventh grade ESE student, deputies said.
The student told investigators the sexual acts happened in Agosto’s vehicle since April 26, deputies said.
During questioning with investigators Tuesday, Agosto admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship, deputies said.
Agosto faces charges of sexual battery by person in custodial authority with a victim younger than 18.
Agosto resigned from her position at the school Monday, deputies said.
Anyone with information regarding Agosto is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
