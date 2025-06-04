Otter bites visitor at popular Central Florida river spot

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a person was attacked by an otter last week in Seminole County.

The incident happened on Thursday at Wekiva Island in the typically tranquil waters of the Wekiva River.

Wekiva Island is known for its laid-back vibes, kayaking, and is no stranger to wildlife.

Visitors at the recreational spot would be shocked to witness an unsuspecting visitor suffering an animal bite.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Otter bites are rare, but they can happen if the wild animals feel threatened or are surprised by a close encounter.

FWC launched a search for the elusive otter but came back empty-handed.

The slippery and furry suspect remains at large.

FWC is urging visitors to Wekiva Island to give wildlife plenty of space.

