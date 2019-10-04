Out with the old, in with the new: Channel 9's St. Cloud site gets new antenna

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - It was out with the old and in with the new at Channel 9's antenna site in St. Cloud.
A helicopter transported a new antenna and its base to the top of a television tower at the site.
A group of Channel 9's engineers put a lot of hard work into the project.
"The orange mark is the direction that the antenna will point," said Jeff Juniet, an engineer for Channel 9.
