Over 1300 Wedgefield residents support ‘next step’ in county takeover of Pluris Water

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. — Wedgefield Pluris customers already pay some of the highest water bills in the state, and now customers are bracing for another increase.

Pluris raised water and wastewater rates by about 2 percent for the Wedgefield community in Orange County.

That increase will be reflected on bills rendered after July 16.

While the increase may not seem like much, it follows a 32-percent overall increase in April.

Since October 2023, customers have received three notices of rate hikes. Some customers said the latest increase only fuels their efforts to remove Pluris from their community.

Channel 9 has brought you the historic concerns voiced by Pluris customers over the years.

Residents have complained about both quality and costs.

This time around, Pluris said the increase was needed because of inflationary pressures like chemicals and other operations and maintenance costs.

However, residents said the latest increase is only adding to their frustrations.

Since September, the county has considered a possible Pluris purchase , but Wedgefield residents need to support it.

Orange County leaders have explained that Wedgefield residents would ultimately see some of the purchase costs passed on to them.

A group of Pluris customers told Channel 9 that they believed a county purchase would save them money in the long run.

“With Pluris it’s just, it’s like, every time we turn around, they’re asking for a rate increase, and it’s just over the top at this point,” said Sheila Mayhew, a Pluris customer.

Mayhew told Channel 9 that her Pluris water bill has increased an average of 27 dollars since December. The former educator said she’s felt the pinch on a fixed income.

“As long as the residents agree and the purchase price is reasonable, then let’s move forward,” said Mayhew, “Do the buyout.”

Meanwhile, Wedgefield resident Sue Grode said she’s constantly worrying about her water bill.

“When my husband brushes his teeth next to me and he leaves the water running, I give him the stank eye, because I’m like, ‘Really turn that off’,” said Grode.

Grode has led the neighborhood canvassing effort, which has collected more than 1300 signatures from people who support the next phase of a possible county buyout.

“We have a lot more support than we’ve had in the past. People just can’t afford the prices anymore,” said Grode.

In September, Orange County commissioners also greenlit appraisal work to assess Pluris’ facility, which is now complete.

Staff is expected to present finding to commissioners at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting on July 30th where next steps will be discussed.

As for Pluris, they are still open to a possible purchase and suggested they would also entertain selling their facility to the Florida Governmental Utility Authority. You can see their statement below:

“The 1.69% and 2.3% rate increases are related to the Annual Indexing of Rates for the post-2022 increases in expenses authorized by the PSC. Indexing of costs are limited to annual determination by the PSC, similar to the determination of the consumer price index (”CPI”).

Pluris understands that the Orange County Utility Deputy Director, Tim Armstrong is presenting a staff report and recommendation relating to the acquisition by the County at the upcoming County Board of Commissioners meeting. I have asked our counsel Martin Friedman to of the attend the meeting and he has asked Mr. Armstrong for a copy of the report for us to review, since it is a public document. I believe the reporting will also include Mr. Gerry Hartman, PE of Hartman and Associates updated independent valuation, his firm was retained by the County to prepare. Hartman’s updated valuation should also be available.

Pluris does not know what Mr. Armstrong will present, and whether the Deputy Director will recommend an acquisition by the County or not. Pluris believes that customers do not want Pluris to continue as the utility owner. Pluris has stated that it will entertain selling the utility to the County. In the event the County does not elect to acquire the utility, an alternative that Pluris will entertain is for the Florida Governmental Utility Authority (“FGUA”) to acquire the utility. This would provide for customers to have a large governmental utility owning the system.

For this to be considered the County Board of Commissioners would have to pass a resolution allowing the FGUA to acquire the utility.”

