Wedgefield community rallies support for possible county takeover of Pluris Water

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. — About 1,800 Wedgefield homeowners are in the middle of a fight over water.

For years, some residents have voiced concerns about the quality and cost of their water provided by private utility company Pluris.

Now, Orange County is exploring a potential takeover of the Pluris system.

On Tuesday, a group of Wedgefield Pluris customers canvassed the neighborhood as others passed out fliers at an event organized by Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla.

In September, Orange County Commissioners stopped short of committing to purchase Pluris but ultimately okayed Phase 3 of a possible acquisition.

That phase included an $83,000 appraisal assessment and a separate assessment of the Pluris System by Orange County Utilities.

County staff started their assessment in November and have been finalizing a report on Pluris.

The county also retained the firm of Hartman and Associates to update their ongoing valuation.

Both findings will be combined in a report and presented to county commissioners in May. That report will also be used to negotiate a potential purchase price of the Pluris system.

According to Pluris, informal discussions put an early valuation in the low to mid-$20M’s.

Most of those costs would ultimately be passed onto Wedgefield residents; however, the purchase won’t move forward unless more support is rallied within the community.

A county straw poll found that just 19 percent voted in favor of a purchase, with most residents choosing not to respond.

A group of residents have since mobilized to try and change that number.

On Tuesday, several canvassed the community and signed up for canvassing shifts.

20-year Wedgefield resident and army veteran Tony Meimary is one of many on a mission to sway his neighbors.

“We got to get Pluris out,” said Meimary, “People are afraid that might be more expensive, you know, but I’m saying I’m already paying too much money for the water.”

Statewide data shows Pluris already charges some of the highest rates in the region.

An Orange County report presented to commissioners in September found Pluris customers paid nearly double what Orange County Utility Customers paid.

Then, in December, state regulators approved interim rate hikes of over 20 percent for water and wastewater.

However, the private utility provider wants an additional 48 percent increase in wastewater and a 67 percent increase in drinking water, which could be approved in April.

This means the average monthly water bill for both services will be over $180.

Channel 9 spoke to Commissioner Emily Bonilla on Tuesday, who said she wants residents to make an educated and informed decision on a possible purchase.

While current Pluris customers would need to bear the costs of a county takeover, she does believe the switch would save residents money.

“In the long term, it’s going to be huge savings for the residents,” said Bonilla. “This is my way of trying to educate the residents so that they have all the information they need.”

Bonilla’s team passed out fliers and water at Tuesday’s event held at the Wedgefield Golf Club.

According to Bonilla, if county commissioners agree to move forward with a purchase, the county comptroller would need to send out official ballots to current Pluris customers, asking them to vote for or against a purchase.

“This really is up to the residents, this is their community, and they’ll be paying for it,” said Bonilla, “It’s in their hands.”

