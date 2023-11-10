Over 200 layoffs expected as area mushroom farm closes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A mushroom farm in Zellwood plans to close and lay off dozens early next year.

Watsonville, California-based Monterey Mushrooms LLC announced it will close its farm at 5949 Sadler Road in Zellwood by late January or February of 2024. The closing will result in 214 layoffs, including 97 employees and 117 contract workers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter on Nov. 8.

“Although the Company has been an industry leader in the mushroom business for over 50 years, we have faced significant challenges in recent years, including the global pandemic, weather impacts, inflation and other factors beyond our control,” the letter stated. “As a result, it is necessary for the company to reposition its efforts to ensure the long-term success of the company, including by closing the Zellwood, Florida farm operation.”

