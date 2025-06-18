Over $207,000 in stolen goods recovered in statewide retail crime blitz

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the results of a crime blitz that targeted organized crime rings that prey on retailers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the blitz recovered more than $207,000 in stolen assets and netted 44 arrests.

Their charges include shoplifting, petit theft, fraudulent returns, drug possession and trespassing.

The recovered merchandise included a wide range of goods, like personal grooming products, clothing, sporting goods, home repair tools and supplies.

The Organized Retail Crime Initiative was part of a National Organized Retail Crime Blitz coordinated by Attorney General James Uthemeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution,

“Due to great coordination among our state law enforcement and Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, 44 criminals were arrested as part of a nationwide organized retail theft blitz,” Uthemeier said. “The rule of law means something in Florida; this is another example of our state working with law enforcement to stop criminals.”

During the multiday operations, state agents joined law enforcement agencies and retailers from across the state. These included the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Sanford Police Department, Sunrise Police Department and Tallahassee Police Department.

On Facebook, the Orlando Police Department touted its part of the operation, saying they made six arrests, including two people connected to organized retail theft from Jacksonville. Orlando officers say they recovered more than $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

“This effort highlights OPD’s ongoing commitment to protecting local businesses and holding offenders accountable,” the Orlando Police Department wrote.

