Closing arguments begin Friday in the Marion County case that has grown to national attention

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning attorneys in the trial of a Marion County woman Susan Lorincz, accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, Ajike Owens, are expected to make their closing arguments.

After a week of testimony, Friday is expected to be a long and intense day in the courtroom.

Thursday, Susan Lorincz decided not to take a stand and defend herself.

Would you convict Susan Lorincz? Here's what the jury is being told

Lorincz’s defense team argued she shot and killed her neighbor, Owens, last summer because she feared for her life.

The defense called two experts as witnesses.

The experts worked to reconstruct the crime scene and confirm that Lorincz was more than 10 feet away from her door when she pulled the trigger.

The judge blocked a third expert witness from testimony about the Lorincz’s state of mind.

The judge believed the expert witness lacked the proper credentials to do so.

During cross-examination, the prosecutors tried to dismiss the arguments, saying Lorincz regularly practiced at a gun range and raised her gun above her eye line.

While witnesses and attorneys took the stand to argue the case in the courtroom, none of the six members of the jury showed any indication that they were leaning toward a conviction or absolution.

This afternoon, the jury will have to decide if they believe Lorincz was really afraid for her life when she shot and killed Owens in 2013.

This as prosecutors spent days trying to prove the opposite, claiming the woman used her gun to bring a quick end to an ongoing neighborhood dispute.

