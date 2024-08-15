Bodycam video shows deputy shoot man holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera video of a deputy shooting a man last month at a Chevron gas station.

Investigators said the deputy shot a man in his 30s who was holding a metal rod and acting erratically July 16 at the gas station at West Michigan Street and Interstate 4, east of South Westmoreland Drive.

Deputies said the man punched someone in the face before trying to break into a truck, causing the truck to lunge forward and topple a gas pump.

Investigators said that deputies ordered the man to drop the rod, but he refused to do so and instead ran toward them.

Read: Sheriff: Deputies shoot man who was holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Shooting at Orange County gas station Deputies shot a man armed with a knife Tuesday afternoon at a gas station near Orlando, witnesses told Channel 9. (Nick Papantonis)

They said that one of the deputies shocked the man with a Taser but he seemed unphased.

The man turned back around and ran at the deputies again, holding the rod.

Read: Bodycam video shows deputy shoot armed man during Pine Hills standoff

The deputies then shot the man and he was taken to a hospital.

See bodycam video of the shooting below (viewer discretion is advised):

**WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.**



As part of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to transparency, it is our policy to release body-worn camera video of critical incidents, including deputy-involved shootings.… pic.twitter.com/eWYBECnCBq — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 15, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group