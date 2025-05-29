Overnight closures on I-4 starting this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will implement overnight closures along Interstate 4 between the Kirkman Road and Beachline Expressway interchanges from June 1-5.

The closures will begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning, with the last closure opening on the morning of June 6.

On the nights of June 1-3, motorists can expect the following overnight closures:

The westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528 (Exit 72).

All lanes of eastbound I-4 under the westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528.

On the nights of June 4-5, motorists can expect the following overnight closures:

All westbound lanes and ramps of I-4 from Kirkman Road to west of S.R. 528, except for the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from westbound S.R. 528 and the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Kirkman Road.

From June 1-3, motorists traveling east on I-4 will be directed to take Exit 72 to eastbound S.R. 528, then use Exit 1 to access northbound International Drive before taking an immediate right turn onto the loop ramp to westbound S.R. 528. From there, motorists can proceed to eastbound I-4.

Motorists traveling west on I-4 who wish to access eastbound S.R. 528 will exit early, at Exit 75B, to southbound Kirkman Road and proceed to the Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482) ramp, staying in the left lane and turning left onto eastbound Sand Lake Road at the traffic signal. From there, motorists will turn right onto southbound John Young Parkway (S.R. 423), proceeding to S.R. 528.

For the June 4-5 overnight closures, motorists traveling west on I-4 will be directed to take Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road and proceed to the Sand Lake Road ramp, staying in the left lane and turning left onto eastbound Sand Lake Road at the traffic signal, proceeding to John Young Parkway. Motorists will then turn right onto southbound John Young Parkway, proceeding to S.R. 528. From there, drivers who wish to return to I-4 will continue west to the end of S.R. 528 and take the ramp to westbound I-4.

Motorists traveling east on Sand Lake Road who wish to access westbound I-4 will turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road and proceed to Central Florida Parkway. From there, motorists will turn left onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway and take the first right onto the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group