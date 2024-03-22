Overnight rain could make the morning commute a wet one

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers are making their way into Central Florida overnight with a good chance for rain during the Friday morning commute.

Central Florida will be on the lookout for a few storms, but most of our weather will be just rain, and most during the morning hours.

Daytona Beach spring-breakers will see early rain as well on Friday, followed by a mostly cloudy and cooler afternoon.

On Saturday, temperatures will climb again, and we’ll see some widely scattered afternoon showers.

The forecast is looking much better for Sunday, with clear skies and highs in the low- to mid-70s.

