Overpass crashes becoming common in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Again and again, overpass after overpass, similar scenes have unfolded along Interstate 75 in Marion and Sumter counties.

Just last week, troopers said a dump truck with a raised bed slammed into the County Road 320 overpass. The bridge sustained damage, debris covered the lanes and the interstate was closed for hours.

This type of crash has become all too common on I-75. In July, a truck carrying an oversized load hit the 66th Street overpass. In March, another dump truck left with its bed raised struck the County Road 475 overpass.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said all three crashes over the past six months were the result of driver error. All overpasses and bridges in Florida meet or exceed the standard 13.5-foot clearance, meaning raised truck beds and oversized loads are to blame.

Oversized loads are required to receive a state permit, travel along a designated route and have an escort vehicle.

With these crashes causing frequent shutdowns, Channel 9 asked FDOT whether it plans to release public education materials or install reminder signs. Officials said no.

However, FDOT confirmed it is finalizing plans for a new 66th Street bridge over I-75 as part of the Moving Florida Forward project. That overpass was struck not only in July, but also in June and February of 2023.

Crews said they always inspect and repair overpasses and the roadway below before reopening them to traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol has said it will cite drivers who hit overpasses for careless driving and for violating height restrictions.

