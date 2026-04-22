Owner still searching for Quaker parrot that inspired her veterinary career

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Mims woman is still searching for her missing Quaker parrot nearly two months after the bird flew away, saying the loss has been especially painful because Blue helped inspire her decision to pursue veterinary medicine.

Blue the bird

Linda Alvarenga said her parrot, Blue, flew out of a garage door around 9:15 a.m. on March 2 near Bromeliad Road and Lake Harney Woods Boulevard, heading east toward the Lake Harney Woods neighborhood.

Blue is a teal and blue Quaker parrot with green eyes and a distinct bent toe on his left foot. A feature Alvarenga hopes will help someone identify him.

Blue bent toe

She said Blue also says “kisses,” “Que Kiko,” and mimics the sound of a microwave beep.

Alvarenga said she hand-raised Blue from just 3 weeks old and credits him as the reason she chose to pursue veterinary medicine, specifically focusing on birds and exotic animals.

Missing parrot inspired owner’s veterinary career She is offering a reward for Blue’s safe return, though she chose not to publicly share the amount after receiving scam texts. More at WFTV.com

Now preparing to graduate and move to South Carolina to begin her career, she said not knowing what happened to Blue has been difficult during an already emotional chapter of life.

“I’ve spent weeks searching, walking miles, posting flyers, contacting local groups and sharing his story online,” Alvarenga said.

Blue missing flyer

She said there have been no confirmed sightings, but there were two possible leads.

One came when someone told her they had seen a social media post showing a parrot that looked similar being listed for sale online. Another came after someone reported a post about a found Quaker parrot near Geneva Oaks Animal Hospital, though no confirmed match followed.

Linda and blue 2

Alvarenga said Blue may have been found by someone who does not realize he has a family searching for him.

She is offering a reward for Blue’s safe return, though she chose not to publicly share the amount after receiving scam texts.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 321-948-4780.

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