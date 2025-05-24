Palm Bay announces return of “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” event

PALM BAY, Fla. — The City of Palm Bay has announced the return of its “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” event.

The event, designed to be enjoyable and informative for everyone, aims to promote water safety and reduce the risk of drowning.

The event will be held in two sessions on June 26: classes from 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Palm Bay Aquatic Center.

Participants are encouraged to sign up at https://shorturl.at/misdS

The event is hosted by Palm Bay Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Palm Bay Fire Rescue, Aquatics & Education, and Health First.

