Palm Bay mayor addresses actions against councilman over controversial posts

PALM BAY, Fla. — The mayor of Palm Bay says the City Council is working on a letter to the governor to suspend one of the council members for making controversial remarks on social media.

Mayor Rob Medina told Councilman Chandler Langevin at Thursday’s City Council meeting, “I hope the governor deports you out of these chambers and out of that door.”

It was a strong message after Langevin made comments about American Indians.

Langevin posted on X, “Deport every Indian immediately,” and claimed Indians are “here to exploit us financially.”

Before the meeting, Langevin doubled down, writing that he was “defending the West from foreign invasion.”

Medina said, “He shouldn’t represent the city if he can’t control his dialogue.”

But Langevin posted on X Thursday night that he was referring to illegal immigrants, not citizens. And earlier this week he told WFTV, “Sometimes doing your job and being a leader means you got to make hard decisions, make hard statements, go in hard directions. And that’s what I’m doing, and I’m going to double down and I’m not going to apologize.”

When asked if Medina thinks he will lose buisness because of this, he responded, “That is the risk.”

Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association CEO Carol Dover released this statement: “Recent comments targeting Indian Americans do not reflect the values of our industry or our state. Indian American hoteliers are not only part of Florida’s hospitality story – they are vital to its success, owning and operating nearly 65% of all Florida hotels. Their investment, hard work, and leadership support nearly 460,000 jobs and strengthen communities across our state. We stand united in celebrating their contributions and in rejecting division. Florida’s future is built on respect, opportunity, and shared prosperity.”

Medina says the council also approved creating a list of Langevin’s violations for the Florida Commission on Ethics investigation.

Medina says Langevin has a pattern of hate speech and needs to be removed from office.

“We should be held to a higher standard,” he said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group